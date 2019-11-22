Navy Veteran Found in His Apartment Had Been Dead for 3 Years - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Church’s Chicken Shooting Suspect Arrested
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Navy Veteran Found in His Apartment Had Been Dead for 3 Years

The rental community where Ronald Wayne White lived said his body was discovered by maintenance personnel responding to a service issue at his apartment

Published 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Navy Veteran Found in His Apartment Had Been Dead for 3 Years
    Courtesy of Doris Stevens
    Ronald Wayne White

    The mother of a Navy veteran is seeking answers after her son's body was discovered in his Texas apartment where officials said he had been dead for three years.

    The remains of Ronald Wayne White, 54, were recovered Nov. 12, from the DeSoto Town Center Apartments in suburban Dallas, NBC News reported.

    White had been dead "for an extended period of time, up to when he was last known alive three years ago," the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

    White's mother, Doris Stevens, said she last spoke to her son in November 2016. White was a defense contractor and traveled the world in that role, she said.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices