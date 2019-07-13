NYC Power Outage: Photos of the Blackout - NBC 7 San Diego
NYC Power Outage: Photos of the Blackout

By Daniel Macht

7 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
A blackout across parts of the Manhattan's west side on July 13, 2019, knocked out power to tens of thousands. New Yorkers shared photos that included spooky subway stations, an evacuated movie theater and Time Square billboards gone blank.
