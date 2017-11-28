'Charred Body' of Young Man Found on Top of Commuter Train

Investigators and firefighters responded to the death of a man on the top of a SEPTA Regional Rail train.

A West Philadelphia teenager was identified Tuesday as the person found dead late last week on top of a SEPTA train when it pulled into a Center City station.

The burned body of Raekwon Jones, 15, of the Mill Creek section, was found on top of the Regional Rail train when it pulled into Jefferson Station during the Friday morning rush hour, city police said.

Jones' remains were burned beyond recognition, which made it impossible initially for police to identify the person killed.

It remains unclear what Jones was doing on top of the train, or how he got up to the area where he was apparently electrocuted.

The "charred body," as police described it, was found about 7:30 a.m. at Jefferson Station, with the person's legs dangling off the side of the top of the train.

The body was found near the rear of the train in the vicinity of the power lines that connect to overhead the electrical source, police said. The connection between train and SEPTA power is high-voltage and deadly to the touch.



"The male has severe burns all over his face and body," city Officer Eric McLaurin said in a statement. "The male's clothing and belongings were also burned beyond recognition."

Delays of up to 20 minutes on Regional Rail lines were initially reported, but by noon, most of the train lines were running close to schedule.