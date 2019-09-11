A suspect, 41-year-old Antwann D. Brown, was taken into custody after stabbing five people at a business in Tallahassee, police said.

Police took a suspect into custody after multiple people were stabbed at a business in Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday morning.

The stabbing at Dyke Industries in the 2000 block of Maryland Circle just after 8:30 a.m., Tallahassee Police officials said.

When officers arrived, they found multiple stabbing victims and immediately gave them medical attention, officials said.

A suspect, 41-year-old Antwann D. Brown, was taken into custody after the incident, officials said.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare officials said they have received five patients from the incident. One patient was in serious condition, two patients were in fair condition, and two patients were in good condition, hospital officials said.

Police said Brown is an employee of Dyke Industries, and the victims were fellow employees.

No other information was immediately known.

