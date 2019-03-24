Analysis: Mueller Clear on Collusion, Punted on Obstruction

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election determined that nobody from the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, according to a letter to Congress from Attorney General William Barr.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was clear that he did not find "that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election," the attorney general told Congress Sunday.

But an NBC News analysis noted that Mueller, a Vietnam combat veteran, surprised many who know him by punting on another key issue. He left to Attorney General William Barr, who had criticized the Mueller probe before taking office, the question of whether there was sufficient evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Gregory Brower, a former top FBI official, said it was curious that Mueller didn't step into the obstruction issue, because the "point of the special counsel was to (mostly) take the investigative and prosecutorial decisions away from the Trump appointees."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., tweeted that he would call Barr to testify about his decision.

Trump Calls Mueller Probe 'an Illegal Takedown That Failed'