At Least 115 Killed in Egypt Mosque Attack - NBC 7 San Diego
    At least 115 people were killed when gunmen opened fire and bombed a mosque in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula on Friday, state media reported. Some 120 more were injured in the attack.

    Police sources told the Associated Press that men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshipers inside the mosque during a sermon. NBC News could not immediately independently verify that account.

    Three police officers told the AP that militants attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, which is located about 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

    Around 50 ambulances were transferring victims to hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health. 

    State-run news agency MENA put the death toll at 115, with 120 others wounded.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
