1 Dead, More Hurt in US Military Helicopter Crash in Iraq

In this October 19, 2016, file photo, a helicopter is show in Nineveh, Iraq. Military officials said Monday that one coalition service member died and several others were injured when a military helicopter crashed in Iraq.

One service member died and several others were injured when a U.S. military helicopter crashed in Iraq, the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement Monday.

The helicopter had been conducting a "partnered counterterrorism mission," according to the statement, which did not give the nationality of the sevice member who died. The incident is under investigation, but the organization said there are no indications the helicopter was brought down by hostile fire.

"Our heartfelt condolence to the family of @CJTFOIR service member who died in a helicopter crash in #Iraq last night," Army Colonel Sean Ryan, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, wrote in a tweet Monday. "While the incident was not a result of enemy fire, it further demonstrates the sacrifices of #Coalition service members & and the danger they face everyday."



No other details were immediately available.

Operation Inherent Resolve is a combined joint task force aimed at defeating the Islamic State.

