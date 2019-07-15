Memorial Service Planned for Ross Perot in Dallas

H. Ross Perot, best known for his run as an independent candidate in the 1992 presidential campaign, died Tuesday at his home in Dallas, NBC 5 has confirmed. He was 89 years old. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

The memorial service for billionaire, politician and iconic Texan H. Ross Perot will be held Tuesday in Dallas.

The invitation-only service is set for 2 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

The memorial will be streamed live and will be visible at the top of this article.

Perot died Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 89.

The self-made billionaire founded Electronic Data Systems Corporation and Perot Systems Corporation.

He was also well-known for two runs as an Independent presidential candidate and for championing health care for military veterans.

Read more on Perot's life, here.