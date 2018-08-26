Authorities are responding to reports of a "mass shooting" with multiple fatalities at an entertainment complex hosting a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department confirmed news of the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a mall and event space, via Twitter just after 2 p.m. Satuday. Officials said that there were "multiple fatalities" with "many" transported.

NBC News reports that the shooting "appears to have occurred inside a pizza restaurant that includes a bar dedicated to video games and other forms of gaming." The bar was hosting a Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament at the time, according to NBC. Electronic Arts, the company that makes the popular football video game, confirmed that it is "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville." "We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage," the company tweeted.

At least 11 people were shot, four of whom have died, sources tell NBC affiliate WJXT. NBC News hasn’t confirmed that report.

One suspect in the shooting is confirmed dead, the Sheriff's office tweeted. Searches are continuing and it is unclear whether there was a second shooter, the department added. It urged people sheltering in place at the Landing to to "stay calm, stay where you are hiding."

Authorities urged people to "stay far away from the area." "The area is not safe at this time," a tweet from the Sheriff's Department read.

"We can’t stress enough to stay away," the department added in a second tweet. "Many blocks away."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also confirmed in a tweet that it is responding to a mass shooting at the downtown complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.