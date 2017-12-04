This file image shows a tiger shark on February 20, 2011 in the Caribbean Sea, west of the Bahamas.

An American woman killed in a shark attack off the coast of Costa Rica last week has been identified as a Manhattan financier who regularly appeared on the charity circuit.

Rohina Bhandari, 49, died after a tiger shark bit her in the legs off the remote Isla del Coco on Thursday.

She had been scuba diving with 17 others off Cocos Island National Park, a World Heritage site known for its abundant species of shark, according to the Costa Rica Ministry of Environment and Energy. The group was resurfacing at the tail end of the dive when the shark attacked.

Park guards and medical personnel on the island tried to treat her wounds, but could not save her. A dive instructor also suffered a shark bite but the injuries weren't life-threatening.

Bhandari was a senior director at WL Ross & Co. LL, the company confirmed to NBC News.

"We were saddened to learn of her death, she was a dear friend and colleague," according to a statement from the company. "We ask that everyone respect the privacy of her family during this difficult time."

Funeral plans for Bhandari were not immediately clear.