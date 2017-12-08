Man Who Rescued Rabbit From Burning Freeway Shares His Story

One man, Oscar Gonzales, captured the hearts of many as he selflessly saved a rabbit from one of the California wildfires on the side of the road. (Published 2 hours ago)

Meet The Man Who Captured Hearts Across the Internet After Saving a Rabbit From a SoCal Wildfire

One man inadvertently captured the hearts of thousands of people when he saved a rabbit from the unforgiving Thomas Fire, one of the multiple blazes scorching through Southern California.

Pacoima, California resident Oscar Gonzales was driving through the fire after work when he and his friend both spotted the white rabbit frantically running along the burning freeway. That’s when Gonzales decided to pull over to help the small animal.

"I love animals myself," he said. "I didn’t want the rabbit to go through the fire."

Not only was the white rabbit panicked, but Gonzales was also as he noticed the animal was running towards the flames. Despite his apprehension, he continued his effort to save the little critter.

"I was yelling, 'What are you doing,'" the rabbit’s hero said.

He explained that he was jumping up and down in an effort to get the animal’s attention to stop it from running into the fire.

"At first he was afraid of me because I was yelling, but then it went in my arms," Gonzales said.

After successfully getting a hold of the animal, Gonzales dropped it off in a safer area where there were no flames. The rabbit then scurried away.

"There were actually two rabbits," he said. "One was the white rabbit and the other was black with white spots."

He found out that he became a viral sensation from various social media sites and his friends asking if that was him in the video.

Gonzales did not tell his wife of his good deed at first.