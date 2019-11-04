A man was fatally stabbed at this Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Monday evening.

A man was stabbed to death over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Maryland, sources told police.

The man was stabbed about 7 p.m. Monday at the Popeyes in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, police said.

Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

What the circumstance of the dispute over the chicken sandwich may have been is unclear. Police are trying to identify a suspect.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski is at the scene.

