Man Stabbed to Death Over Chicken Sandwich at Maryland Popeyes, Sources Tell Police - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Man Stabbed to Death Over Chicken Sandwich at Maryland Popeyes, Sources Tell Police

Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering stab wounds

By Darcy Spencer and Matthew Stabley

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Stabbed to Death Over Chicken Sandwich at Maryland Popeyes, Sources Tell Police
    Darcy Spencer/NBCWashington
    A man was fatally stabbed at this Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Monday evening.

    A man was stabbed to death over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Maryland, sources told police.

    The man was stabbed about 7 p.m. Monday at the Popeyes in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, police said.

    Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering stab wounds, police said.

    He was taken to a hospital where he died.

    Photos: The Maria Fire Burns in the Hills of Ventura County

    [NATL-LA] Photos: The Maria Fire Burns in the Hills of Ventura County
    Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

    What the circumstance of the dispute over the chicken sandwich may have been is unclear. Police are trying to identify a suspect.

    Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski is at the scene.

    Stay with NBCWashington for more on this developing story.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices