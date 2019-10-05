Witness in Guyger Trial Shot, Killed Friday Night: Report

Witness Joshua Brown choked up on the witness stand Tuesday as he relived the night former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial died Friday night after he was found shot multiple times at a Dallas apartment complex, the Dallas County District Attorney's office confirms.

Joshua Brown, a neighbor of Botham Jean's at the South Side Flats apartments and a witness in the trial, died in the shooting, according to the district attorney's office.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the Atera apartments in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road, near the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue.

Several people flagged the officers down and directed them to Brown, who was on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Brown was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot.

Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean and met him for the first time the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2018, the day Jean was shot, Brown testified Sept. 24, the second day of the trial.

Brown grew emotional on the witness stand and said even though he and Jean met earlier in the day, he often heard Jean singing gospel music or songs by Drake when he came and went from his apartment.

The two met Sept. 6, 2018 because police came to both of their doors early that afternoon due to a noise complaint, Brown said. He added there was not any noise.

In his testimony, Brown said he left to go watch a football game and when he returned he heard commotion in the hallway and gunshots.

No one was in custody for Brown's death Saturday morning, and police did not provide a description of the shooter or shooters.

Police had initially said that two other people drove themselves to Parkland with gunshot wounds not thought to be life-threatening, but have determined the shootings were not related.