Hunting Suspended in Maine Towns as Search for Deputy's Killer Continues

The hunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Maine police deputy has now entered its fourth day as state officials suspend hunting in three towns in an effort to keep residents safe.

The shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on Wednesday in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles west of Bangor. He's considered armed and dangerous. Police urged the community to keep homes and cars locked.

Police officials are scheduled to hold an update during a press conference at about noon today.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Friday that all hunting is suspended in portions of Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield. That includes the start of youth wild turkey season Saturday and regular wild turkey season Monday.

LePage said the move is to "ensure the safety of the public and our law enforcement officers."

The manhunt has included helicopters, armored vehicles, and police cruisers. Local schools have been in lockdown as federal, state and local law enforcement pour into the region to look for Williams.

Police said Friday that they are hoping to speak with Williams, as they've heard he may be interested in communicating with them.

"We will do anything to resolve this peacefully," Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said. "I would like him to understand that we are here, we're willing to listen. Please, reach out and let's start that communication."

Lancaster said 175 to 200 officers from multiple agencies, including the FBI, have been working on the case and are being assisted by law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Williams' arrest.

"We have had over 200 police officers here. We've been working around the clock," Lancaster said. "They've been giving us their all, but we have some tired officers."

Cote said police want to hear from anyone who may have had contact of any sort with Williams after Cole's shooting.

Cole was gunned down between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday on Route 2 in Norridgewock. Williams then allegedly stole Cole's marked cruiser and robbed a Cumberland Farms store on Waterville Road. He was last seen fleeing in the stolen cruiser.

The cruiser was found abandoned around 5 a.m. off of Martin Stream Road in Norridgewock. Investigators believe Williams then fled on foot, and has been at large ever since.

A viewing for the slain officer will be held May 6. A funeral is planned for May 7.

Associated Press Wire reports contributed to this story.