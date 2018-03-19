Little Caesars promised to give away free pizza if “crazy happened” during the NCAA March Madness tournament.
The Detroit-based pizza chain decided to get in on all the March Madness and announced Friday that if a No. 16 seeded team beat a No. 1 seed team in the tournament, Little Caesars would serve up free hot-and-ready lunch combos.
The odds of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beating the University of Virginia were slim to none.
But in a shocking upset, the UMBC Retrievers made history by becoming the first No. 16 seed in the NCAA men's tournament to beat a No. 1 seed with a 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers Friday night.
Little Ceasars has pledged to hold up its end of the bargain and will give away free lunch combos on April 2. The meal, valued at $5, comes with four slices of their deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product of your choice.
No purchase is necessary to redeem the offer. Customers can pick up their free pizza between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2. The chain said orders must be placed before the 1 p.m. cutoff in order to qualify for the free lunch.
Little Caesars says the offer is available at participating stores while supplies last. For more information, click here.
This isn't the first time the pizza chain has offered to give away free pizza if an underdog wins. Last year, Little Caesars pledged to serve up hot-and-ready lunch combos if NASCAR's rookie of the year Chase Elliot won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Bristol, Tennessee, on April 24, 2017. Jimmie Johnson won that race.