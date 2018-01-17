Puerto Rico School Celebrates Return of Power After 112 Days

The Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in San Juan celebrates the return of electricity after 112 days.

A viral video shows students and teachers at a Puerto Rico school jumping for joy and celebrating when the power comes back on after 112 days in the dark.

The Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in San Juan posted the video on their Facebook page last week and it has already been viewed more than 275,000 times and has nearly 6,000 shares.

"After 112 days, THE LIGHT IS BACK! Indisputable joy from all of us who are part of the ABPN," the post reads. "We are grateful to all the parents, students and staff who have stayed with us and continued to support us in this situation."

The video shows students dancing and running through hallways as teachers ring bells in celebration.

The island suffered a widespread power outage after Hurricane Maria made landfall in September. The power has been slowly restored, but nearly 40 percent of the island remains without electricity.