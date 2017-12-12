Why Our Lady of Guadalupe Is Celebrated Across the US

In this Aug. 13, 2013, file photo, a woman prays inside the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in the Kibera slumin Nairobi, Kenya.

The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, is celebrated on Dec. 12. For Mexicans and Mexican-Americans as well as other Latinos, Our Lady of Guadalupe is a powerful symbol of devotion, identity and patriotism. Her image inspires artists, activists, feminists and the faithful, NBC News reported.

“In Christianity, for us, Our Lady signifies a lot,” said Father Juan Antonio Gutierrez of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Paso, Texas. “She is the one who supports us, helps us, and protects us.”

“She has been part of Mexican life for almost 500 years, and that’s why both believers and non-believers respect her image," Gutierrez told NBC News. "Our ancestors are represented through her; she represents us.”

Our Lady of Guadalupe has been a staple in Mexican and Mexican American culture for generations and she has one of the more famous apparitions in the world.



