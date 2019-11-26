Austrailian grandmother Toni Doherty took the shirt off her own back to rescue a badly burnt koala from a raging bushfire in New South Wales, Australia. The 14-year-old koala, named Lewis, was taken to a koala hospital.

A koala hospital in Australia posted a somber update on its Facebook page Tuesday — that the koala bear rescued from a bushfire has died. The koala, named Ellenborough Lewis, was pulled from a tree surrounded by fire by a shirtless woman last week in a now viral video.

"We recently posted that 'burn injuries can get worse before they get better," Port Macquarie Koala Hospital posted to Facebook. "In Ellenborough Lewis's case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better. The Koala Hospital's number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made."

The staff had been monitoring the koala, providing pain relief and care prior to its decision to put the bear to sleep.

The hospital also shared via Facebook that it does not need any more donations.

"We really really don't need any more supplies - we have enough for the next ten years!!"

The baby koala bear was named after the rescuer's grandson.