The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers who want to do Drake’s #InMyFeelings challenge to stay in their cars.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of social media users, including celebrities such as Will Smith, have posted videos of themselves dancing along to Drake’s latest single "In My Feelings." This viral trend began when Instagram comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing along to the song in the middle of the road and motioning as if steering a car during the lyrics, "Keke, do you love me? Are you riding?"

What started out as harmless fun has taken a hazardous turn as fans have escalated the challenge to the point of jumping out of moving vehicles while dancing and then posting the videos online.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said, "Keke, are you driving? Then buckle up and pay attention because you've got us in our feelings over all this unsafe driving."

Along with the post were two photos of road signs that read,"Buckle up, Keke. Stay in your car. Seat belts save lives."

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a similar warning last week.

Although there have been no reports of serious injuries at this time, the NTSB still sees these actions as a major cause for concern.

“Don’t jump out of a moving car for a meme. That’s it. It’s foolish, it puts other road users at risk, and, it’s an excellent way to suffer road rash, legal penalties, or worse,” Nicholas Worrell, Chief of the NTSB Safety Advocacy Division, wrote in a blog post Friday.

In many cases, the driver of the car is also the person recording the video, taking their focus away from the road.

According to the NTSB, over 37,000 Americans die as a result of motor vehicle crashes each year, almost all of which are preventable.

For more information about road safety as it pertains to the #InMyFeelings challenge, check out the NTSB’s full blog post.