Man Who Drove Into Crowd Convicted of First-Degree Murder

The mother of Heather Heyer speaks at her daughter's memorial service: "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her."

An Ohio man who drove into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year, killing one woman, was found guilty of first-degree murder and all other counts.

James Alex Fields Jr. plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters at a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others.

No one disputed he was the driver, but prosecutors and defense attorneys disagreed on his intent.

The defense said Fields had urine thrown on him and had witnessed violent clashes between the two sides earlier in the day. When he spotted a large crowd of counterprotesters around two other cars, he thought he would be attacked.

Prosecutors said no one was near Fields' car when he slowly backed up, then sped into the crowd, tossing bodies into the air.

