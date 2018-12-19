This June 11, 2018, file photo shows then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions deliver remarks at a Justice Department legal training event in Tysons, Virginia. Sessions spoke on his intention to limit reasons for people to claim asylum in the U.S.

Justice Department policies that made it harder for immigrants to claim asylum if they were victims of domestic or gang violence were dismissed Wednesday by a federal judge who found they violated existing immigration laws, NBC News reported.

The policies were announced in June by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said that fear of domestic abuse or gang violence was an unacceptable basis for granting asylum.

But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., permanently blocked government "from continuing to apply those policies and from removing plaintiffs who are currently in the United States without first providing credible fear determinations consistent with the immigration laws."

Sullivan ordered the Justice Department to return plaintiffs in the lawsuit who'd been deported and give them new interviews over whether they could credibly claim asylum.