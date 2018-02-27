Marines Fall Ill at Military Base in Va. After Opening Letter: Official - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Border Wall Lawsuit Ruling Released
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Marines Fall Ill at Military Base in Va. After Opening Letter: Official

By Shomari Stone, Andrea Swalec and Sophia Barnes

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Marines Fall Ill at Military Base in Va. After Opening Letter: Official
    NBC Washington

    Eleven people, including several Marines, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall fell ill Tuesday after they opened a suspicious letter containing an unknown substance. 

    The Marines affected reported itchy hands and face and bloody noses, a Marine official said.

    Three people were taken to the hospital after the letter was opened in an administrative building, Arlington Fire said on Twitter. They are in stable condition.

    A large number of police and medics responded to the Northern Virginia military base, which is near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. 

    A gunnery sergeant opened a letter and showed it to a superior, a Pentagon official told NBC News. The two then began to feel ill. A colonel decided to evacuate a building. 

    Information was not available immediately on what may have been inside the letter. Officials were set to speak with reporters Tuesday evening. 

    Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices