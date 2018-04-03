Campaign Staffer Is 3rd Woman to Sue to Void Nondisclosure Agreement Tied to Trump - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Campaign Staffer Is 3rd Woman to Sue to Void Nondisclosure Agreement Tied to Trump

Jessica Denson claims the agreement "violates public policy" and is too "vague and overly broad"

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Campaign Staffer Is 3rd Woman to Sue to Void Nondisclosure Agreement Tied to Trump
    necn
    Inside the Trump campaign's viewing party in Derryfield, New Hampshire.

    A third woman has filed a lawsuit to void a nondisclosure agreement in connection with President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.  

    Jessica Denson, a former campaign staffer, says Trump "weaponized the NDA by using it as a club to thwart and chill" her discrimination allegations.

    In her lawsuit filed on March 26, Denson said she wants a judge to nullify the nondisclosure agreement she signed with the campaign because it "violates public policy" and is too "vague and overly broad." The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal have also attempted to void confidentiality agreements with the president.  

    Trump on Twitter: 'DACA is Dead'

    [NATL] Trump on Twitter: 'DACA is Dead'

    President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to stop DACA bargaining and end NAFTA, tweeting "DACA is dead" and "must build a wall." Trump urged Congress to fund that wall and strengthen laws to stop what he calls "caravans" of people entering the U.S illegally. 

    (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices