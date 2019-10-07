'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Says He's 'Not Afraid of Dying'

In this Sept. 20, 2011, file photo, host Alex Trebek poses on the set at Sony Pictures for the 28th Season Premiere of the television show "Jeopardy" in Culver City, California.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who continues to work as he fights pancreatic cancer, said he doesn't fear death and vowed to stay on the job “as long as my skills do not diminish.”

Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but was still on stage in late July when the syndicated show began taping its fall season July 22, NBC News reports.

When the inevitable comes, he insisted, he won't be fearful.

“I’m not afraid of dying,” Trebek, 79, told CTV News over the weekend in Ottawa. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”