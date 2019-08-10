Jeffrey Epstein Dies by Suicide at Manhattan Jail: Sources

The public saw Jeffrey Epstein for the first time Wednesday since he was found injured in his jail cell but he showed no signs of any injuries. The judge set a trial date for June 2020. NBC 4 New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide at a jail in Manhattan, three sources tell NBC New York.

Epstein was found dead at 7:30 a.m. EST Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, according to the sources. The sources say he hanged himself.

He arrived at New York Downtown Hospital in cardiac arrest, sources familiar with the matter said.

Epstein's death comes less than a month after the convicted sex offender and wealthy Manhatttan financier was found injured and in a fetal position inside his cell at MCC.

The accused pedophile was being held at the center as he awaited his trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.