An Iranian flag flutters outside of the UN headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 10, 2018.

Iranian officials said Monday that 17 people have been captured who were allegedly spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, NBC News reported.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

Some of those arrested have been sentenced to death, the Intelligence Ministry said.

U.S. officials have not yet responded to the allegations. The Iranian government occasionally makes similar claims and it was not immediately possible to determine whether they are legitimate. The U.S. government never acknowledges CIA recruitment abroad.