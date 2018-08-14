Several Injured After Car Crashes Into Barriers Outside British Parliament: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Several Injured After Car Crashes Into Barriers Outside British Parliament: Police

The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Smart Home Technologies That Are Changing the Game
    Sam Lister/PA via AP
    Police cordon off the area on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. London police say that a car has crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament and that there are a number of injured.

    Multiple pedestrians were injured after a car collided with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom Tuesday, authorities said. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening. 

    In a statement, London Ambulance Services said it treated two people at the scene for injuries.

    The male driver of the car was arrested by officers at the scene, Metropolitan Police said. 

    The crash happened at 7:37 a.m. local time. Officers could be seen surrounding the vehicle while pointing guns through the driver's side window, NBC News reported. 

    The nearby Westminster train station was closed for entry and exit following the incident. 

    The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

    This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

      

    Copyright Associated Press / NBC 7 San Diego
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices