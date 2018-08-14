Police cordon off the area on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. London police say that a car has crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament and that there are a number of injured.

Multiple pedestrians were injured after a car collided with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom Tuesday, authorities said. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

In a statement, London Ambulance Services said it treated two people at the scene for injuries.

The male driver of the car was arrested by officers at the scene, Metropolitan Police said.

The crash happened at 7:37 a.m. local time. Officers could be seen surrounding the vehicle while pointing guns through the driver's side window, NBC News reported.

The nearby Westminster train station was closed for entry and exit following the incident.

The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.



This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC 7 San Diego