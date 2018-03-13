A day after the Department of Justice sued California over its sanctuary city laws and Attorney General Jeff Sessions scolded Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for alerting undocumented immigrants about possible ICE arrests, President Donald Trump called her a “disgrace.” Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration.

James Schwab, 38, told The Chronicle on Monday that officials, including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, repeatedly said roughly 800 immigrants escaped arrest because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff's Feb. 24 warning about the four-day operation. Schwab understood the number to be lower and he didn't want to deflect media questions about it.

"I quit because I didn’t want to perpetuate misleading facts,” Schwab told the newspaper. "I asked them to change the information. I told them that the information was wrong, they asked me to deflect, and I didn’t agree with that. Then I took some time and I quit."



Schwab says statements were misleading because the agency would never be able to capture everyone on the Northern California target list.

The mayor praised Schwab.

Sessions said he had learned that "ICE failed to make 800 arrests that they would have made if the mayor had not acted as she did."