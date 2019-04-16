Jose Gonzalez Carranza, left, told NBC affiliate KPNX that ICE deported him to Mexico last week and then allowed him to return to the U.S. on Monday. His late wife Army Pfc. Barbara Vieyra, right, with the couple's daughter.

The husband of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan was allowed to return to the United States Monday after immigration officials deported him last week and put their daughter at risk of losing another parent, NBC affiliate KNPX reported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 30-year-old Jose Gonzalez Carranza on April 8 in Phoenix, Arizona, as he was headed to work and then deported him to Mexico three days later, according to his attorney, Ezequiel Hernandez.

Gonzalez Carranza's late wife, Army Pfc. Barbara Vieyra, was killed on Sept. 18, 2010, while serving in Afghanistan. She was 22. Gonzalez Carranza shares custody of the couple's 12-year-old daughter with Vieyra's parents.

Hernandez said in a news release that his client — who had entered the U.S. illegally in 2004 at the age of 16 — had been granted a "parole in place" (PIP) in 2017 after his wife was killed. PIP authorizes certain undocumented family members of U.S. military personnel — active and veterans — to stay and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

US Immigration by the Numbers

An overview of immigration in the U.S., by the numbers. (Published Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017)

In 2018, an immigration judge had stopped deportation proceedings against Gonzalez Carranza because of his PIP status.

Gonzalez Carranza told KNPX that he told the arresting ICE agents of his rights based on the PIP and claimed they replied, "I don't care."

According to Hernandez, ICE refiled a deportation case against Gonzalez Carranza last year and after failing to appear in court for a hearing in December, a judge ordered him deported.

However, Gonzalez Carranza said he never received a notice of a court appearance from USCIS and Hernandez also contends in his news release that his office was not sent any paperwork.

"I never received any kind of paper," Gonzalez Carranza told KNPX. "The first time this happened, the judge gave me an opportunity to be a United States legal and I do my best. I never missed anything, any kind of information, any kind of paper, any time I needed to be in front of an immigration judge, I was always there. I’ll always be on time to renew my permits, everything. But I never received anything to tell me I have a new hearing."

Hernandez said a Motion to Reopen (MTR) Gonzalez Carranza's case was filed the same day he was detained, "triggering an automatic stay" on his deportation proceedings. The attorney also said ICE's field office in Phoenix was provided with a copy of the pending MTR, but the agency deported him anyways.

'Late Night': A Closer Look at Trump, Immigration

Seth Meyers takes a closer look at President Donald Trump's recent comments on immigration and his tax returns. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

ICE did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Gonzalez Carranza's case sparked widespread outrage and attracted the attention of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. A spokeswoman for Sinema told the Arizona Republic that her office had reached out to help.

On Monday, Gonzalez Carranza was told to go to the Nogales/Mariposa Port of Entry where he would be allowed to cross the border into the U.S.

Citing several errors made by ICE, Hernandez believes that Gonzalez Carranza has a strong case for the court to rule on his client's motion to reopen the case. KNPX reported that if the court agrees, they will then have to again fight to terminate the deportation proceedings.

"As it stands, [being a widower of an American soldier] is not enough to have legal permanent status in the United States," Hernandez told KNPX.

Sinema spokeswoman Hannah Hurley told the Republic that the senator's office "is in communication with Mr. Carranza’s attorney and we will assist the Carranza family in this process."

Trump Visits Border, Says 'Country Is Full'