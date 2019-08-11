ICE Deports Man Awaiting Hip Replacement Surgery to Mauritania

In this March 6, 2006, file photo, Mexican nationals who illegally crossed the California border are apprehended and handcuffed one mile inside U.S. territory by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Campo, California.

A 60-year-old Ohio man who was waiting for hip replacement surgery was deported to his native Mauritania on Tuesday without the operation, according to his attorney.

Goura Ndiaye lived in Ohio for nearly 20 years, under supervision by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, NBC News reports. He attended routine check-in meetings with ICE without issue until December 2018, when he was detained.

Ndiaye was deported Tuesday, sent back to a country where the UN says some darker-skinned people like him are enslaved. He also has limited mobility because of his necrotic hip, according to his attorney, Alexandria Lubans-Otto.