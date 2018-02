Husband and wife duo Chris and Alexa Knierim turned in another solid performance during the pairs free skate. Although they stumbled on a few difficult tricks, they still managed to score 126.56 pts, placing the U.S. third overall. (Published Saturday, Feb 10, 2018)

