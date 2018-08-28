Hurricane Maria Caused Nearly 3,000 Deaths, New Report Finds

In this file photo, Resident Mirian Medina stands on her property about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on October 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. An independent study ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates nearly 3,000 excess deaths linked to Hurricane Maria.

Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, far more than the official death toll of 64 people reported by the island's government, according to an independent report.

The report, commissioned from George Washington University, estimated 2,975 excess deaths in Puerto Rico from September 2017 through the end of February 2018.

"The results of our epidemiological study suggest that, tragically, Hurricane Maria led to a large number of excess deaths throughout the island. Certain groups – those in lower income areas and the elderly – faced the highest risk,” said Carlos Santos-Burgoa, the principal investigator of the project and a professor of global health at GW Milken Institute SPH. “We hope this report and its recommendations will help build the island’s resilience and pave the way toward a plan that will protect all sectors of society in times of natural disasters."

Hurricane Maria, as well as Hurricane Irma two weeks later, knocked out power and water to the island and caused widespread flooding that left many sick and elderly people unable to get medical treatment.

