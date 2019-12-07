The scene of a shooting in which a Houston police officer was shot and killed on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

A Houston police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night, Houston's NBC affiliate KPRC reports.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the city's Magnolia Park neighborhood, KPRC reported.

Police sources told KPRC the officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as Sgt. Christopher Brewer.

Police have not released information about the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.