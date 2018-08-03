This photo, provided by the Food and Drug Administration, shows the use-by date for a container of Vanilla Almond Breeze almondmilk. Hood has voluntarily recalled more than 145,000 containers of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almondmilk because the products may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the label.

What to Know Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk is being recalled because it may contain milk

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the FDA said

There has been one report of an allergic reaction

HP Hood is recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the products may contain milk – an allergen not listed on the label — according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company says the product is safe to drink unless consumers have a milk allergy or sensitivity. So far, there has only been one report of an allergic reaction to the product.

Almond milk is made with filtered water and almonds, among other ingredients.

The products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in a number of states including Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The recall applies to products with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

The stamped information to identify affected products is:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Additionally, products have a UPC bar code of 41570 05621 on the carton's side panel.

Consumers can return affected containers to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange. A web form can also be completed on the company's website.