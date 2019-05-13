Fraternity Members Force Dog to Drink From Beer Keg, Sparking Investigation

In this June 25, 2013, file photo, kegs of beer are stacked in the Adnams brewery in Southwold, England.

A Hofstra University fraternity on Long Island, New York, has been temporarily suspended after video was shared on social media purportedly showing Alpha Epsilon Pi members forcing a dog to drink beer from a keg at an off-campus party, NBC News reports.

In a five-second video that has been viewed almost 100,000 times on Twitter, a male can be seen holding a small dog over a keg while another male squirts beer into the dog's mouth.

The video was recorded at an off-campus fraternity house in Hempstead, New York, and posted on Snapchat by an Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity member over the weekend, students said.

A spokeswoman for the university told NBC News on Monday that the behavior seen on the video is "unacceptable" and in violation of its Code of Community Standards. Jonathan Pierce, a former international president of Alpha Epsilon Pi and the fraternity's spokesman, said the Hofstra University chapter has been placed on a "cease and desist" due to suspected violations of the organization's health and safety policies.

