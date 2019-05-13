Fraternity Members Force Dog to Drink From Beer Keg, Sparking Investigation - NBC 7 San Diego
Fraternity Members Force Dog to Drink From Beer Keg, Sparking Investigation

In the video, at least two voices in the background can be heard yelling, "Let's go!"

    In this June 25, 2013, file photo, kegs of beer are stacked in the Adnams brewery in Southwold, England.

    A Hofstra University fraternity on Long Island, New York, has been temporarily suspended after video was shared on social media purportedly showing Alpha Epsilon Pi members forcing a dog to drink beer from a keg at an off-campus party, NBC News reports.

    In a five-second video that has been viewed almost 100,000 times on Twitter, a male can be seen holding a small dog over a keg while another male squirts beer into the dog's mouth.

    The video was recorded at an off-campus fraternity house in Hempstead, New York, and posted on Snapchat by an Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity member over the weekend, students said.

    A spokeswoman for the university told NBC News on Monday that the behavior seen on the video is "unacceptable" and in violation of its Code of Community Standards. Jonathan Pierce, a former international president of Alpha Epsilon Pi and the fraternity's spokesman, said the Hofstra University chapter has been placed on a "cease and desist" due to suspected violations of the organization's health and safety policies.

