Hiker Spun in Helicopter Rescue 'Thought She Was Going to Die'

A 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain endured a wild ride in a stretcher as she was being hoisted into a helicopter. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

The husband of the injured hiker who spun uncontrollably in a rescue helicopter's harness this week said she "thought she was going to die," NBC News reported.

Katalin Metro, 74, was airlifted out of Arizona's Piestewa Park on Tuesday after she broke her nose in a fall, her husband told NBC affiliate KPNX.

George Metro watched from the helicopter as the basket dangling below started spinning wildly with his wife inside. He said she spun 174 times and did deep-breathing exercises to stay conscious.

"The blood was going to her head and eyeballs. The first thing she said was, 'I'm glad I'm alive,'" Metro said from the hospital Thursday. "She thought she was going to die when she was spinning."

