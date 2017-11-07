NYC DA Plans to Present Weinstein Case to Grand Jury: Sources

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 Tuesday the Manhattan district attorney was planning to present a case against Harvey Weinstein as early as next week. Jonathan Dienst is in the newsroom with the breaking details. (Published 34 minutes ago)

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to present its case seeking an indictment of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to a grand jury as early as next week, a senior official familiar with the investigation tells News 4 New York.

The development comes after NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters Friday that they were gathering evidence for a possible rape arrest of Weinstein, and that it had presented the case to the district attorney's office.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told News 4 Tuesday he could not comment on the ongoing investigation into Weinstein or the report that the case will be presented before a grand jury next week.

"I really can't comment but we'll move as fast as we can to resolve the outstanding issues," he told News 4.

Vance said his office is working closely with the NYPD on this and other investigations: "We are on the same page when it comes to mission, which is protecting the public and preventing crime and building investigations and cases."

He also urged any victim of sexual assault to contact his office, saying, "When that report is made, it will be investigated."

Boyce said last week that investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who called police on Oct. 26. Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

De la Huerta told CBS News in an interview that aired last Thursday she was first raped in October 2010 after Weinstein gave her a ride home from a party, insisted on having a drink in her apartment and forced himself on her. She said he raped her again in December 2010 after coming to her apartment. She had been drinking and was not in a condition to give consent, the actress told CBS News.

Boyce said the factors that made de la Huerta's story credible included "the ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did," he said.



"If this person was still in New York, and it was recent, we'd go right away and make the arrest," Boyce said Friday. "No doubt. But we're talking about a 7-year-old case. And we have to move forward gathering evidence first."

Weinstein’s representatives have not responded to recent requests for comment. Previously, a representative has said that Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.



The investigation comes a month after The New York Times published an expose of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, leading to his firing from the company he co-founded and his expulsion from the organization that bestows the Academy Awards.