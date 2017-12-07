New Jersey Police Officer's Dashcam Catches Fireball Flash Across Sky - NBC 7 San Diego
New Jersey Police Officer's Dashcam Catches Fireball Flash Across Sky

Hamilton Township police Sgt. Michael Virga was on patrol when a meteor darted across the sky

By Dan Stamm

    Township of Hamilton Police Department/NBC
    A fireball darts across the sky in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

    A South Jersey police was on patrol when a flash of light suddenly streaked across the early morning sky.

    Hamilton Township police Sgt. Michael Virga's dashcam captured the fireball streaking across the sky around 3:09 a.m. Saturday, the Mays Landing-based police department said. The light explodes before disappearing, a rare event called a bolide, police said.

    The American Meteor Society (AMS) said the light green flash, believed to be a meteor, lasted less than two seconds. Virga’s dashcam captured it from right to left.

