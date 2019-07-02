Remembering the 1944 Hartford Circus Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
What happened?

A historian and the daughter of a survivor explain what happened on July 6, 1944.

The tent canvas burned quickly because it had been coated with paraffin wax that had been diluted with gasoline, which was considered a waterproofing technique at the time.

Connecticut Historical Society

Explaining the Artifacts

Ilene Frank, chief curator of the Connecticut Historial Society, explains the significance of the artifacts collected from the 1944 circus fire.

DroneRanger

What Started the Fire?

There was a lot of anger in the grieving community after the fire. Ilene Frank of the Connecticut Historical Society explains some of the theories behind what caused the fire, and who took the blame.