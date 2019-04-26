Despite Grand Canyon Deaths, Tourists Still Drawn to the Edge - NBC 7 San Diego
Despite Grand Canyon Deaths, Tourists Still Drawn to the Edge

"More signs is not necessarily going to encourage more safety," a National Parks Service spokesman said

Published 27 minutes ago

    Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News
    Pat Shearer reaches for Victoria Gizhyrova as she pretends to fall from the edge of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

    Visitors to the Grand Canyon on Thursday appeared unphased by a series of recent deaths at the national park, NBC News reported.

    Two days after a 69-year-old died in a 200-foot fall from the South Rim, visitors continued edging as close as possible. For an Instagram gag, one even stood on a thin rock ledge below the edge to make it look like a friend was saving her from falling.

    Four people have died at the Grand Canyon this year. Still, on Thursday there were no new warning signs or park staff warning thrill-seekers to back up.

    "People walk behind the railings, over the top of railings, hang their feet over the edge. So more signs is not necessarily going to encourage more safety," said John Quinley, a National Parks Service spokesman.

    Manish Swarup/AP
