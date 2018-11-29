Homeless Vet in GoFundMe Fraud Case Waives Extradition

Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless veteran accused of conspiring with a couple to launch a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign that raised about $400,000 waived extradition to New Jersey in a Philadelphia courtroom Thursday.

The homeless man who became famous, and then notorious, for allegedly fabricating a story in order to raise money for himself and his conspirators is headed back to New Jersey.

Johnny Bobbitt waived extradition back to Burlington County, New Jersey, at a brief hearing in Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Bobbitt will be sent back to New Jersey once his pending legal matters in Pennsylvania are resolved.

Bail has also been revoked for Bobbitt who has remained behind bars since his Nov. 14 arrest.

Bobbitt was charged in Burlington County with conspiracy and theft by deception for an alleged GoFundMe scheme that "hoodwinked an awful lot of people," authorities said.

The so-called plot involved South Jersey couple Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. A photo circulated on the internet showing McClure and Bobbitt on the side of Interstate 95 last year after Bobbitt had supposedly used his last $20 to help the woman fill her gas tank.

Soon, the heartwarming story landed on a GoFundMe campaign that went viral and raised raised more than $400,000 from thousands of people.

But once the relationship soured, law enforcement officials investigating the case stumbled on a 2012 Facebook post from Bobbitt. It was of a photo, very similar to the one of Bobbitt and McClure, featuring the homeless man with a different woman in North Carolina. That woman had apparently run out of gas and had a flat tire in a Walmart parking lot, prosecutors said.

Bobbitt claimed to have used the last of his “supper money” to help her out, Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

“I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” he said.

The accusation is part of an ongoing investigation into Bobbitt, McClure and D’Amico. Prosecutors contend that the trio conspired to create a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign and keep the money for themselves.

The scheme could have worked had the couple not kept more than agreed for themselves, fraud and forensic expert Howard Silverstone said.

“If the three of them would have … divvied up the money and gone about their business, no one would have any reason to question it,” he said.

Instead, the group became entangled in a bitter court battle that has led investigators to charge all of them for fraud.