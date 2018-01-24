Fla. PR Exec Among 4 Americans Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack

An American killed this past weekend in an attack on an Afghanistan hotel was identified Wednesday as Glenn Selig, the president and CEO of a Florida-based public relations company.
Selig was one of 22 people killed in Saturday's siege by the Taliban on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. On Wednesday a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said four U.S. citizens were killed, and two others were injured.
Tampa-based PR agency Selig Multimedia told NBC News on Wednesday that Selig was in Kabul on a business trip on behalf of his company, which has a global reach, and was staying at the Intercontinental.
"Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father," the agency said in a statement. "The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received."