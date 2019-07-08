Toddler Dies After Fall From Royal Caribbean Ship Docked In Puerto Rico

A local outlet said it confirmed that the grandfather of the girl accidentally let her fall from a window.

A young girl died Sunday after falling from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, officials confirmed.

Telemundo Puerto Rico reports the 1-and-a-half-year-old girl was being held by her grandfather when she slipped out of his arms and plunged from the 11th floor of the Freedom of the Seas ship to the concrete on the Pan American dock II in San Juan.

The family is reportedly from Indiana, according to the local news outlet.

Puerto Rico's Department of Public Safety said numerous agencies were dispatched to the incident on Sunday.

"We regret the sad event that occurred on the Freedom of the Seas cruise and we sympathize with the family of the girl who died," the department said in a statement.

Puerto Rico's secretary for public affairs said the agency is "working on the case with the seriousness and sensitivity it requires."

"Unfortunately, the news of a baby's accident on a cruise ship is true," Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira Zayas wrote on Twitter. "We pray God fills with strength this family who is living today a real tragedy."

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said it dispatched a Care Team to assist the child's family.

"We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family," Royal Caribbean's communications manager Owen Torres wrote in a statement. "Out of respect for their privacy, we do not plan to comment further on the incident."