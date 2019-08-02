GilroyStrong: Vigil for Garlic Festival Shooting Victims

Scores of people gathered Thursday evening at a vigil in Gilroy to remember and honor the victims of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019)

Scores of people gathered Thursday evening at a vigil in Gilroy to remember and honor the victims of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

As the investigation into the festival shooting and the gunman's motive continues, people continue to offer their support to the victims, their loved ones and those who survived the rampage.

Some gathered Wednesday night for a prayer service at Gilroy's South Valley Community Church. Others have purchased #GilroyStrong T-shirts at $20 apiece to benefit the victims and their families. Countless have made donations to the Gilroy Foundation, which stands at about $145,000 and counting.

"So the residents here really rally and help out," Mark Turner with the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce said. "I think that really speaks to the heart of our community."

While people rally around Gilroy in support, the FBI on Thursday released some of the belongings festivalgoers left behind as they fled the chaos.

The FBI is only releasing items left on the festival's "Park Side," which includes the children's area and amphitheatre stage. The "Ranch Side," which is located north of "Gourmet Alley," remains an active crime scene. People with items on that side of the festival site are asked to give a description of their belongings in person at Rucker Elementary School or on the FBI's website.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says about 250 people have already sought help at a family assistance center located at Rucker Elementary School. The center will remain open through 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Victims can seek counseling and financial assistance for medical care. Vendors can seek compensation for lost wages.