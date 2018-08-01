Federal Health Alert on Wraps, Salads Sold at Trader Joe's

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a nationwide public health alert for beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products distributed by Caito Foods LLC, three varieties of which are sold at Trader Joe's.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a nationwide public health alert for beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products distributed by Caito Foods LLC, three varieties of which are sold at Trader Joe's, due to concerns about contamination with Cyclospora.

Trader Joe's identified the three products affected by the recall as "Trader Joe's Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap," "Trader Giotto’s Caesar Salad with Chicken" and "Trader Ming’s Chinese Inspired Salad with Chicken" with "Best By" dates of July 21, 2018 to July 23, 2018.

Products sold at Kroger and Walgreens are also listed in the recall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service stated that the potentially contaminated items were produced between July 15 and July 18 with either "Best By" or "Enjoy By" dates ranging from July 18 to July 23, 2018. The full public health alert issued by FSIS can be read here.

Aeromexico Plane Crashes in Mexico

An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the state of Durango on Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018)

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's issued a press release that claimed that the products potentially affected by the recall were sold in stores spanning 11 states. The states affected and the full press release issued by Trader Joe's can be read here.