'Hero' Teen Dies While Saving Sister During Home Invasion, Florida Sheriff Says

A teenager is being called a hero after he was killed while saving his sister during a robbery inside their Florida home.

Officials with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Khyler Edman was killed when he was protecting his 5-year-old sister during a break-in at their Port Charlotte home last Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Sheriff Bill Prummell told media outlets that the man, identified as Ryan Cole, broke into the home and got into an encounter with the teenager before leaving the scene. Officials say they found Khyler’s bedroom door forced open. His sister was not hurt in the incident.

Cole later broke into another home in the area and was identified before being captured after a short police chase, according to Prummell, and was hospitalized with several stab wounds but is expected to be okay.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and a fundraiser has been set up for this Saturday to help out.

"We request that the community and media continue to give the family privacy as they grieve," the sheriff's office said on its blog.