Five Guys Arrested at Five Guys Restaurant in Florida

Five guys found themselves under arrest at a Five Guys restaurant in Florida, according to a local police department.

The Stuart Police Department noted the irony of the situation in a Facebook post, saying: “Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?”

The arrests took place following a fist fight in the popular burger joint, the department said.

Justice was apparently promptly served.

“Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest,” the department wrote.

Two adults and three juvenile males were charged with affray and then processed at the Martin County Jail, officers said.

The incident is being investigated. The cause of the fight is unknown.