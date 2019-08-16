A New Jersey woman said her family's camping trip in Canada turned into a scene "out of a horror movie" when a wolf ripped apart their tent as they slept and tried to drag her husband away — before a man at a nearby campsite heard their screams for help and came to their rescue.

Elisa Rispoli, her husband, Matthew Rispoli, and their two young boys were at Rampart Creek Campground in Banff National Park in Alberta when she said they were attacked, NBC News reported.

"Matt literally threw his body in front of me and the boys, and fought the Wolf as it ripped apart our tent and his arms and hands," she wrote in an August 9 Facebook post.

Elisa Rispoli said her husband tried to pin the wolf on the ground, but the animal started to drag him away.

"I was pulling on his legs trying to get him back," the post read. "I cannot and don't think I'll ever be able to properly describe the terror."

A man, identified by local media as Russ Fee, was at a nearby campsite and ran over to help after hearing the family screaming for help, Elisa Rispoli wrote.