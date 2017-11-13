'Every Day Is Nov. 13' for Families of Bataclan Victims

Two years after terrorists killed 130 people in a coordinated attack across Paris, relatives of people killed at a concert at the Bataclan theater say their grief remains overwhelming, NBC News reported.
"The notion of having grieved, I'm not sure it works when it comes to your son," said François Giroud, as he prepared to make the second anniversary of Matthiew Giroud's death. "Every day is Nov. 13."
He was one of 90 people killed at the popular Paris concert venue when gunmen linked to ISIS opened fire at an Eagles of Death Metal show.
Caroline Jolivet's husband Christophe Foultier was also killed there: "I feel exactly the same pain as two years ago, it doesn’t change even a bit."
