FOUND: Missing Teen, 45-Year-Old Located in Mexico

Kevin Esterly's wife issues statement days after her husband disappeared to Mexico with a Lehigh Valley teen.

A 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl who have been missing from Pennsylvania have been located in Mexico and are returning to the United States, the U.S. Marshal's office in Miami confirmed.

Investigators believe the 16-year-old, Amy Yu, willingly disappeared with Kevin Esterly, a father of two.

They were located late Saturday morning and taken into custody in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.

Law enforcement sources said Amy is expected to fly back to Philadelphia and then be reunited with her family in Allentown.

Esterly was arrested by Mexican authorities and will be extradited, first to Miami and then to Pennsylvania. He is charged with custodial interference.

The two have been missing since March 5. An Amber Alert was issued in Mexico for them Thursday, after it was discovered that they had bought one-way tickets to Dallas and then to Cancun.

Allentown Police told Amy's family of the news at 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Thank you, God," Amy's mother said to a reporter who called her Allentown home.

According to a warrant issued after the two disappeared, Esterly signed Yu out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9 without her parents' permission.

Investigators said it now appears that the girl may have added Esterly to her school emergency contact list as a stepfather. That, they said, would have allowed him to remove the girl from school.

Esterly and Yu apparently had a secret relationship for months, and investigators said Yu may even have gone on family vacations with Esterly. He is married with two children.

Police said Yu's mother called Feb. 9 to report Esterly had signed her child out of Lehigh Valley Academy earlier that day. On Feb. 15, records show police told Esterly to stay away from the teen's home.